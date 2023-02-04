LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 1,000 athletes competed in the Louisville Indoor Games on Saturday.
The Louisville Sports Commission hosted three indoor track meets over the weekend.
On Saturday, more than 1,800 athletes from more than 20 states competed at the Louisville Urban League Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center. The student athletes represented 130 middle and high schools and track clubs across the region.
"Typically, those are very elite-level athletes that are looking for competition and they're really looking for terrific times on a great track," said Greg Fante, president and CEO of the Louisville Sports Commission. "This is very fast track. It has proven to be one of the best in the country, and so young athletes are wanting to run here."
The event started Friday with the Bellarmine Classic bringing in more than 700 athletes from 20 colleges.
The indoor games continue on Monday with more than 150 JCPS students competing.
