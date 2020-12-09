MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new recovery center hoping to save lives is now open and serving patients in Mt. Washington.
The Robert Alexander Center for Recovery, which sits on a hill on Hope Street in Bullitt County, opened in late-November and currently has 10 patients in the program.
Co-founder, James Sweasy, who is eight years sober himself, said opening this facility in his hometown is his way of giving back.
The Robert Alexander Center, which Sweasy said does in-patient medical detox and residential care, can assist up to 50 people at one time. Sweasy said people typically stay in the detox center about one to two weeks and then can also stay in the residential program up to 45 days.
Sweasy believes the center will be a benefit to those in the community, especially in a year that's been difficult for many.
"People are stuck in their house," he said. "They're stuck with their problems, their financial worries and all of those things that bother us in life. And unfortunately, some people are choosing to think that drugs or alcohol are a solution to that problem."
The Bullitt County Coroner's Office couldn't provide exact numbers, but Chief Deputy Coroner John Profitt said overdose deaths are up considerably this year. Police in Mt. Washington said their runs for overdoses have been about the same as last year, but in the last several weeks, they've started increasing.
Through the Robert Alexander Center, Sweasy hopes to change future statistics.
"I know 100% that this facility is going to help this community, this town, and this team is going to save lives," he said.
To learn more about the facility, including information on how to enroll, click here.
