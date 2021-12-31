LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a month ago, deadly tornadoes ripped across parts of Kentucky, and many people still want to know how they can help those who lost just about everything.
On Friday, Kentucky's director of emergency management said monetary donations are needed most. He said so many people have stepped up to supply clothes and cases of water and he's now encouraging donations to charities that are on the ground assisting with efforts.
Right now, the primary focus is getting survivors into housing like rental home or apartments after thousands of homes were destroyed.
"A big thing is thoughts and prayers and then if you can donate, please do it," said Michael Dossett, Kentucky's director of emergency management. "The recovery effort will go on for months and months and months, and quite frankly, it's not a one-year event."
To donate directly, visit the state's "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund."
