LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross partnered with the Okolona Fire Department and GE Appliances to install free smoke alarms for local families.
According to a news release, volunteers and members of the Red Cross Louisville Area Chapter helped families as part of a national Red Cross Sounds the Alarm initiative, which plans to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 at-risk communities around the country.
Marcia Bray, Vice President of Distribution of GE Appliances and board member at the Red Cross, said volunteers installed fire detectors with 10-year lithium batteries inside of homes.
"It's incredibly vital, every day seven people lose their lives across the United States because of home fires," Bray said. "The Red Cross has a goal to reduce that by 25%."
The project also taught fire safety and steps to prevent potential fires.
"A lot of times people don't think about fire safety," Bray said. "What we want to do is make sure people are aware of the importance of fire safety and then provide them to tools to keep their family safe."
The American Red Cross has installed around 60,000 smoke alarms, which has saved over 80 lives, according to Bray.
On Thursday, around 100 volunteers canvased about 1,000 homes to install 250 smoke alarms.
