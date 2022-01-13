LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is asking people to roll up their sleeves to help with the national blood shortage.
Earlier this week, the nonprofit said it was facing a "dangerously low" supply with inventory at "crisis levels." It hosted a blood drive Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center to help with the demand.
The Red Cross said hospitals have less than a one-day supply and usually like to have five days worth of blood on hand.
COVID-19, supply chain issues and staffing shortages have affected people donating blood, the organization said.
"This we're calling a national blood crisis, since just from September we haven't seen the levels for blood raising back up to a healthy level," Remy Kennedy, with the American Red Cross, said Thursday. "So right now, our hospitals are having to make a really hard decision on who is going to receive blood and who is going to have to go without for a little bit."
Donors who couldn't make it to the blood drive can schedule an appointment at another drive or collection center by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting the Red Cross website by clicking here, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment to donate.
Donors must have a blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of ID when they check in.
For more information about donating blood, including age requirements and other restrictions, click here.
To find a blood drive near you, click here.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers to help with blood collections and drives. Information about volunteering can be found by clicking here.
