LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many homes in Fairdale are better prepared for a fire, thanks to a partnership between the American Red Cross Louisville Chapter and Spectrum.
The groups partnered to provide and install free smoke alarms for more than 100 area residents.
The smoke detectors were installed Saturday as part of the "Sound the Alarm" event, which aims to teach families about fire safety and give them the tools they need to be prepared.
"Having an alarm helps reduce your chances of death by fire by 50 percent," Clair Brendel, with the Louisville Chapter of the American Red Cross, said. "So we're hopefully out here saving lives providing free alarms and home fire safety education."
The American Red Cross says 57 lives in Kentucky have been saved through this program, and their goal is to save even more.
