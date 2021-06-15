LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) will offer two new regional driver testing branch locations, announced Tuesday.
Kentuckians will be able to get a state driver's permit or driver's license at regional branches in Elizabethtown and Frankfort starting June 28.
"Similar to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's new regional license, KSP will continue to announce new regional driver testing branch locations as they are established," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
Serving residents in Breckenridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, LaRue, Marion, Meade, Nelson and Washington counties, the Elizabethtown Regional Testing Office will be located at 1055 North Mulberry Court.
The Frankfort Regional Testing Office will be located at 200 Mero Street. It will serve residents in Anderson, Franklin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, Scott, Shelby and Spencer counties.
Appointments can be scheduled on KSP's website starting June 21.
The regional locations will offer appointments Monday through Friday.
"We have the opportunity to offer better services at a greater volume," Capt. Marshall Johnson, KSP Commander of Driver Testing, said. "In the previous county-by-county model, residents could only test with us once or twice a week."
