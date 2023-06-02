LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration is now open for the Jeff Brohm Football Camps that will be held at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex on the University of Louisville campus.
Campers will have the chance to work the Louisville football staff and players and learn fundamental skills in a competitive environment. Multiple sessions are offered for athletes going into grades nine through 12 and any college player in the transfer pool.
There will also be a Cardinal Forever Youth Camp from June 13-14 only for children entering first through eighth grades. That camp is two days and runs from 9-11:30 a.m.
Campers need to bring their own workout clothing, gloves, tennis shoes and cleats. Gatorade and water will be available. For more information on the Jeff Brohm Football Camps, click here, or email vicky@gocards.com.
Jeff Brohm Football Camp sessions:
- Collision Course Offensive Line-Defensive Line Challenge – June 7, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., $70
- The Ville Quarterback, Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Showcase – June 7, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., $70
- L’s Up Big Skill Extravaganza (RB, TE and LB) - June 7, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., $70
- The Ville Quarterback, Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Showcase – June 11, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., $70
- L’s Up Big Skill Extravaganza (RB, TE and LB) - June 11, 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., $70
- Cardinal Forever Youth Camp – June 13-14, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (Grades 1-8)
- Best College Sports Town in America Specialist Camp – June 22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., $125
