LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's annual summer jobs program officially kicked off Monday.
Registration opened for the program offered for anyone ages 16 to 21 as Mayor Greg Fischer, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio, Metro Council President David James and other community leaders held a news conference at Shawnee Park.
According to a news release, Louisville's youth employment rate has outpaced the national average since SummerWorks began in 2011. It has led to more than 7,400 summer jobs for youth in Louisville.
"At its core, SummerWorks is about making sure all of this city's young people have access to quality summer job experiences," Fischer said in a news release. "But it's also more than that. SummerWorks helps young people build a resume, get soft skills training, and have the support they need to be successful."
UPS, Kindred Healthcare, Humana, GE Appliances, Kentucky Kingdom, Kroger and Norton Healthcare are some of the program's leading employers. In recent years, SummerWorks has partnered with JCPS, the University of Louisville and local-area nonprofits.
Participants are more likely to graduate high school, go to college and find employment than non-participants, according to a news release. The program prioritizes applicants who face barriers and come from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Brianne Dorsey, who is a marketing coordinator at Nimbus Inc., worked at Thorntons in its convenience stores and corporate offices for multiple summers as part of the program.
"It can be hard to get an entry level job in the field you're passionate about but having that SummerWorks experience on my resume gave me an edge," Dorsey said in a news release.
To register as a participant, employer or supporter of the program, click here.
