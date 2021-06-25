LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The remains of a Kentucky soldier are finally back home after 70 years overseas.
Corporal Burl Mullins was flown into the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport earlier this week, then escorted home to Pike County by a veterans motorcycle group.
"It's been an unbelievable journey," said Cpl. Mullins' niece, Tamera Mullins. "It's a wound finally healed, and we have closure."
Mullins served in World War II and then again in the Korean War, where he was declared Missing in Action at the age of 23.
He was MIA for about 70 years.
"My father was also in Korea at the same time," said Tamera Mullins. "They were in different places and he was scheduled to meet up with Burl for leave -- that's a story I've always heard -- and he never showed up."
His remains were found recently, prompting this emotional return home.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.