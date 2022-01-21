LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington Pro Soccer, a team that will begin play next year, unveiled renderings Friday for its yet-to-be-built downtown stadium.
The stadium, which is expected to seat more than 6,000 people, would be built on a parking lot just southwest of Rupp Arena near the corner of West High Street and South Broadway.
An entire complex is planned around the stadium, a 45,000-square-foot venue centered around entertainment-focused retail with patio views. It would also include a 160-room hotel, 250-unit residential complex and parking garages.
The team hasn't said when construction could start or when the stadium would open. The team will compete in USL League One, which is one step below Louisville City FC.
The inaugural season will begin spring 2023. Fans interested in placing a depot on tickets for the 2023-24 season can click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.