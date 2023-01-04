LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth spent eight terms representing the Louisville-area 3rd District, and officially retired from the post on Jan. 2.
Yarmuth announced announced in October 2021 that he would be retiring after serving in the U.S. Congress since 2007.
"It's bittersweet, there's a lot about this job that I will miss," Yarmuth said in an interview with WDRB News in June 2022. "There's a lot I won't miss."
Yarmuth ran the LEO Weekly newspaper before he entered politics. He defeated the incumbent Republican, Anne Northup, in 2006 to win the 3rd District seat. After 16 years representing Kentucky's Third District, Yarmuth said goodbye to Washington D.C.
"The atmosphere here has gotten very challenging and certainly something that is not as comfortable as it was earlier in my tenure," Yarmuth said.
He spent his last term as the chair of the House Budget Committee playing a key role in the passage of relief measures as the country reeled from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.
"I was the author of the American Rescue Plan, which I think saved millions of American lives, kept millions more out of poverty, raised children out of poverty, kept state and local governments solvent," Yarmuth said.
During his tenure, the Democrat has focused much of his attention on the economy, education and Medicare.
Yarmuth said he is proud of what he accomplished over the course of his career, but he's seen a change in Washington.
"For most of my almost 16 years, I was able to have really good friendships with people I've ferociously disagreed with," Yarmuth said. "That's really not possible anymore, and most of that changed after January 6. When you had people who were, refused to condemn basically a threat to all of our lives, it's hard to warm up to people who think it's okay that people stormed the Capitol and wanted to kill members of Congress."
That change in Washington has Yarmuth concerned.
"I will leave office very fearful of our democracy and whether or not our system can function as it was designed to function," Yarmuth said.
Yarmuth will continue to teach some future politicians at the University of Louisville.
"I hope to keep writing," Yarmuth said. "That's what I did before I went to Congress and I've got a lot to say, and now I don't have anything keeping me from saying it."
He donated his congressional papers to the university, announced in December. University officials said the collection is made up of digital and physical paper material, including "documentation that traces Yarmuth's time in the House of Representatives," including "working drafts of legislation he sponsored, correspondence, recorded interviews" and more.
Democratic state Sen. Morgan McGarvey was elected in November to succeed Yarmuth. When he takes office, McGarvey will become the lone Democrat in Kentucky's congressional delegation.
