LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A retail industry research company estimates that nearly a quarter of America’s 1,000 shopping malls will close in the next three to five years.
According to a report from Coresight Research, the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the demise of malls.
Malls are struggling with reduced foot traffic because of stay-at-home orders, falling rental rates and bankruptcies from department store chains including J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and Lord & Taylor.
