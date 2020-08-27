VIRUS - SHOPPING - MALL - AP 5-15-2020 1.jpeg
Shoppers walks past a sign encouraging masks at SouthPark Mall, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Strongsville, Ohio. Ohio retail businesses reopened Tuesday following a nearly two-month-long shutdown ordered by Gov. Mike DeWine to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A retail industry research company estimates that nearly a quarter of America’s 1,000 shopping malls will close in the next three to five years.

According to a report from Coresight Research, the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the demise of malls.

Malls are struggling with reduced foot traffic because of stay-at-home orders, falling rental rates and bankruptcies from department store chains including J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and Lord & Taylor.

