LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators say a Bullitt County woman admitted to forcing a man into the Ohio River -- and he hasn't been seen since.
Nicole Stivers is now behind bars on a $1 million bond on charges of kidnapping and assault.
According to her warrant, she told police she stabbed a victim in the abdomen and then forced him at knifepoint into her vehicle.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says she admitted to taking the victim to Indiana and forcing him into the Ohio River on or about Sept. 4.
Investigators say the victim, who was Stivers' acquaintance, hasn't been found yet.
She pleaded not guilty in court.
The victim's name hasn't been released yet.
Police have been searching for Justin Burt, a man missing man from Bullitt County. Burt's family says he was last seen on surveillance video walking towards neighbors Brandon and Nicole Stivers.
