LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky saw a nearly 15% increase in overdose deaths in 2021, according to a new report.
The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Office of Drug Control Policy released the state's Drug Overdose Report on Monday, which shows 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021. That's a 14.5% increase in overdose deaths from 2020.
Autopsies and toxicology reports submitted statewide show the increase was "driven largely by an increased use in fentanyl," which "accounts for approximately 70% of all overdose deaths for the year," according to the report, which compiles data from the Office of the State Medical Examiner, the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center and the Kentucky Office of Vital Statistics.
Experts said the increase in overdose deaths "was worsened by the widespread availability of potent and inexpensive methamphetamines."
In a news release sharing the new report, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has "been fighting a long battle against the opioid epidemic."
"Every day we must work together to fund recovery programs and treatment options so that we can continue to address this scourge and get our people the help they need," Beshear said.
Van Ingram, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), said their focus will be on "increasing access to clinical care for those suffering from an addiction and offering more harm reduction measurements" over the next year.
"The drug epidemic is not a Kentucky issue or a political issue, but a nationwide issue that is affecting everyone and every state," Ingram said.
Also on Monday, Beshear announced that the state would be working to "establish counties as 'Recovery Ready Communities' in an effort to help individuals fighting an addiction receive critical resources at no cost."
Beshear said the initiative goes hand-in-hand with House Bill 7, signed last year, which works to make communities recovery-ready with recovery programs with the creation of the Advisory Council for Recovery Ready Communities within the ODCP.
In partnership with Volunteers of America, the council is launching a Recovery Ready Community Certification Program. Officials said cities and counties can apply for the program once they are able to provide transportation, support groups, recovery meetings and employment services for community members seeking drug or alcohol addiction treatment.
To read the full Kentucky Drug Overdose Report, click here.
For information about recovery resources in Kentucky, click here. Residents can also call the state's Help Call Center at 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357) to talk with a specialist about treatment programs.
Additionally, Kentucky State Police offers the Angel Initiative, which pairs those seeking addiction recovery with an officer who will help them find a local treatment program. For more information about the program, click here.
