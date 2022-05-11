LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and Indiana each saw significant increases in drug overdoses in 2021, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Kentucky saw a 13.55% increase from December 2020 to December 2021, going from 2,104 reported overdose deaths to 2,389. Indiana saw a 12.53% increase, going from 2,267 deaths to 2,755.
The largest percentage increase came in Alaska, which saw a 73.46% increase from 146 deaths to 253. The largest total increase came in California, which saw 1,425 more overdose deaths in 2021 than 2020.
More than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, according to the new data, setting another tragic record in the nation's escalating overdose epidemic.
The provisional 2021 total translates to roughly one U.S. overdose death every 5 minutes. It marked a 15% increase from the previous record, set the year before. The CDC reviews death certificates and then makes an estimate to account for delayed and incomplete reporting.
U.S. overdose deaths have risen most years for more than two decades. The increase began in the 1990s with overdoses involving opioid painkillers, followed by waves of deaths led by other opioids like heroin and — most recently — illicit fentanyl.
Last year, overdoses involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids surpassed 71,000, up 23% from the year before. There also was a 23% increase in deaths involving cocaine and a 34% increase in deaths involving meth and other stimulants.
Overdose deaths are often attributed to more than one drug. Some people take multiple drugs and inexpensive fentanyl has been increasingly cut into other drugs, often without the buyers' knowledge, officials say.
Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem as lockdowns and other restrictions isolated those with drug addictions and made treatment harder to get.
