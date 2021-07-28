A definitive cause of the bird illness has not been identified yet.
Wildlife officials received the most reports of dying birds in Jefferson, Kenton and Boone counties.
"It is important to note that it is difficult to distinguish which county is actually more affected because of reporting bias associated with densely populated areas," said Kate Slankard, avian biologist with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.
Wildlife officials have found salmonella, West Nile virus and other viruses in the birds that were tested.
“There are likely multiple factors contributing to this mortality event. The new problem appears to be complex and labs are working on understanding the possible role of bacteria and toxicology in the affected birds," said Dr. Christine Casey, wildlife veterinarian with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.
Officials are recommending Kentuckians stop feeding birds in Jefferson, Kenton and Boone counties until they can find the cause of the illness.
In other counties, they are advising to clean feeders and bird baths weekly with a 10% bleach solution. If you see any sick or dying birds, you are asked to report them here and take down any feeders or bird baths for two weeks.
