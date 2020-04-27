LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People across Kentuckiana have spent the extra time at home decluttering.
Some of that deep cleaning has led to a surge in pickups for trash removal company Republic Services.
Recently, the company launched a $20 million "Committed To Serve" initiative to help front line employees, their families and locally owned businesses.
"I think we were pretty well positioned to be able to handle this pandemic," said Keith Ware, a sanitation engineer with Republic Services.
Ware is one of the many essential workers still on the job and said the company has rewarded employees.
"They've been providing meals for us to take home to our families and gift cards," he said.
"Committed To Serve" pays for weekly meals and bi-weekly $100 gift cards for front-line employees.
"Every little bit helps," said Ware. "I feel very appreciated."
Antonio Johnson, the company's general manager, said the initiative will provide workers "with some added income for appreciation of what they do.
"And then we are also asking them to put that money back into our local economy and use that with our small businesses," he said.
Johnson said the company wanted to do something to help employees and the economy.
"The COVID pandemic has been tough on all of us," said Johnson. "I am really appreciative of what the company is doing and proud to work for Republic Services. I love that the company wants to provide something extra for our front-line employees and our locally owned small businesses."
While the gift cards arrive bi-weekly, the meals are purchased weekly from local businesses.
"Two meals a week to our front-line employees," Johnson said. "One just being a lunch, and the other being a take home meal for their family."
Johnson said the pandemic has increased pickups by about 30%, but the company has not missed any collection dates.
"We get it, everybody is at home and decluttering and cleaning out garages, basements and things of that nature," he said.
If you are decluttering, the company resumes pickup of bulk items and yard waste this week, but has some reminders for customers.
"We just ask that everyone try to get things out to the curb as early as possible," Johnson said. "Also, if customers will continue to bag and put everything that you have into the container. Safety is a top priority for Republic Services, and we want to limit our exposure points for front-line employees."
Ware said he and his co-workers appreciate the company's generosity and the feedback from customers.
"We've had a lot of customers come out and give us the thumbs up," he said. "Like everyone has been saying, 'We're all in this together,' and we've been seeing that out in the community."
