FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) --- Republican Senate leaders are blaming what they call failed leadership by Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer for the continuing unrest in the city of Louisville.
Senate Majority Caucus Chair Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, sent a letter to Beshear expressing concern over escalating violence and social upheaval in the city.
“Carjacking has increased over 400%. There are over 360 victims of non-fatal gunshot wounds in our hospitals. Louisville’s violent crime activity is skyrocketing, leaving Kentucky’s largest city on course to break its one-year record of 117 homicides,” Adams wrote.
“The city of Louisville is experiencing racial tensions not seen here in decades. At the same time, policing is in disarray…”
The letter bemoaned conditions in downtown Louisville.
“It’s a boarded up mess, and people who live here are so afraid to go downtown that economic recovery cannot even begin,” Adams wrote.
During a news conference at the Capitol on Tuesday, Adams and other senate leaders called on the governor to step in and offered to help.
“We have some real violence issues that we have to start to tackle,” Adams said.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, laid some of the blame at Fischer’s feet.
“It is clear to many of us that the mayor has failed to do his job,” he said.
The Republican leaders asked Beshear to call a special session of the legislature to deal with justice issues such as no-knock warrants and police reform.
Adams said, “So that a lot of these groups that are protesting, legitimately protesting, with legitimate issues, that they know that we're listening to them."
Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, accused Beshear of failing to speak out against the rising violence in the city.
“It's almost as if by his silence that he's condoning this kind of behavior,” said Thayer.
Beshear appeared flabbergasted when reporters asked him to respond.
“You've got to be kidding me,” said Beshear. “I'm against all forms of violence. I’m standing here asking people to be kind everyday, and to look out after one another.”
Beshear said he has been working with both city and faith leaders in Louisville to find answers.
“My goal has always been to try to help find constructive solutions,” he said.
Beshear said he is open to a possible special session.
“If we can get something done, that's something that I would certainly consider,” Beshear said. “I’m willing to work with anybody on legislation that’s going to help move our world ahead.”
Beshear said the city cannot even begin to heal until Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron releases his decision on the Louisville Metro Police Department shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Fischer said in a statement, “It would be easy to describe today’s press conference as partisan politics, but the truth is, I think it’s reassuring to hear our state legislators offering support to Louisville.”
Fischer also defended his record and voiced support for a special session.
“Cities across the nation are facing many challenges right now – COVID-19, an uptick in gun violence, an economic downturn and renewed demands for racial justice – we need support, and resources. We appreciate what Governor Beshear and his team have already provided, and we join Senate Leadership in their call for a special session to address the pressing issues we face,” Fischer said.
Beshear said the state is communicating with LMPD about what resources it may need to deal with possible protests and counter-protest at Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.
“I know that there are communications right now about the overall plan - that includes KSP and LMPD and the National Guard,” Beshear said. “We haven’t agreed to any specific plan at the moment.”
Beshear also said he will not be at Churchill Downs to present the Derby trophy on Saturday. He said he'll be doing what he is asking everyone else to do: watch it on TV.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.