LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New research from the University Louisville indicates people who live in areas with lots of trees and greenery can live longer and have a better chance of fighting depression and cancer than people in urban areas.
Researchers at the U of L’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute followed more than 5 million cancer patients for 13 years. Their findings indicate that people residing in greener counties lived longer than those in urban areas.
They also found that people who lived in green areas have lower levels of depression and stress.
Researchers are now looking for volunteers who live in south Louisville to participate in a future Health, Environment and Action in Louisville (HEAL) study that will look at how green areas impact health in urban areas. CLICK HERE for more information.
