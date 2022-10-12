LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse.
They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution.
"The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said.
Sewage has been seeping into her yard.
Benningfield described it as "basically poop water" and said it's been a continued problem since she moved in. That was in 2017.
"It's coming up out of the pipes," she said. "When somebody flushes or when somebody does laundry, there's a big waterfall that comes out."
In 2019, Bluegrass Water Utility Operating Company took over for Airview Utilities.
The following year, the company raised the rates as much as 365% for some people, telling Benningfield and other homeowners in Airview Estates like Walter and Tina Madaris that money would be used to fix the problem.
"Six months ago, right in front of me, the pipe broke behind my fence on my property," Walter Madaris said. "Now, it broke again so therefore, why are we paying all this money? Where is all this money going to?"
Bluegrass said that money would go toward the $9 million it would cost for company-wide improvements. Two years later, the people of Airview Estates haven't felt like any of that money has gone to improve their pipes.
"I just don't think that this is fair," Walter Madaris said. "It ain't fair to me, it ain't fair to the neighbors and it's surely detrimental to the kids."
According to Walter Madaris, after contacting the Attorney General's office, Bluegrass responded saying someone would be out on Thursday to take a look at what's backing up.
In the meantime, they plan to keep fighting to get help.
"I have little kids that I'm worried about," Benningfield said. "I mean, it's really sad that my kids can't even play in their backyard."
WDRB has reached out to Bluegrass to see where they are in fixing the issues.
