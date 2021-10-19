LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who live near the Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport can share their concerns over noise.
A meeting is planned Tuesday for residents of the Merriwether neighborhood. Representatives of the Louisville Airport Community will listen to residents' concerns and share current solutions to stop noise pollution created by the airport.
There will be a Noise 101 "Introduction to Airport Noise Compatibility" that will explain how noise is measured, how the community can monitor the study. Organizers will also share the Quieter Home Map, which is based on a 2021 Noise Exposure Map, which has helped at least 540 homeowners replace soundproof windows and doors.
The meeting is from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Am-Vet Preston Post Number 9. That's at 1567 South Shelby Street near Shelby Traditional Academy.
