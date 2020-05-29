LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boarded up windows, burned picnic tables and a broken statue are left in downtown Louisville after a violent protest that lasted late into Thursday night.
City crews spent much of Friday morning spray washing graffiti off buildings and sweeping up broken glass left by demonstrators around Louisville's Metro Hall. Evidence from the violence is visible along sidewalks and roadways with water bottles that were thrown at Louisville Metro Police and shrapnel from tear gas lobbed at protesters to disperse the crowd.
Metal bins are being removed from many trash cans near Jefferson Park because fires were started in the metal bins.
WDRB crews captured video late Thursday night of the damage done to the symbolic King Louie statue at Sixth and Jefferson Street. As protesters climbed on the base, they grabbed the stone and broke the hand off the statue. The hand was passed around the rowdy crowd before the protest turned violent.
The protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor lasted nearly six hours. Taylor, a 26-year-old black emergency medical tech, was shot eight times on March 13 after narcotics detectives knocked down the front door. No drugs were found in the home.
The demonstration was mostly peaceful, as a large crowd made its way through the center of downtown. After being turned away from the Clark Memorial Bridge at Second and Main Streets, the crowd converged on Jefferson Park about 10 p.m. Thursday.
Many protesters taunted police that didn't take action until after the crowd tried to overturn an LMPD transport vehicle. Soon after, gunfire rang out sending the crowd scrambling, as officers dressed in riot gear moved in. Seven people were shot. Two had surgery at University of Louisville Hospital. One remains in critical condition. All are expected to survive.
Taylor's family continues to ask for calm and for protesters not to resort to violence. Attention on Taylor's death has intensified after her family sued the police department earlier this month. The case has attracted national headlines alongside the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood in February.
Last week, prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge against Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, for shooting an officer who entered the apartment. Also last week, Louisville's police chief, Steve Conrad, announced his retirement and Mayor Greg Fischer changed police warrant search policies.
Federal and state officials are reviewing the police department's internal investigation of the shooting, which was completed last week.
