LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breonna Taylor's boyfriend told 911 he didn't know what was happening and that someone "kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend" on the night Louisville Metro Police raided Taylor's apartment.
Kenneth Walker frantically told a dispatcher on March 13 that Taylor was on the ground on her stomach and unable to talk to him, according to a recording of the call obtained by an attorney for Taylor's family.
"Oh my God," Walker said repeatedly. "Bree, oh my God."
Attorney Sam Aguiar released the call to the media on Thursday.
"This call is one of the hardest things I've ever listened to," Aguiar said in a statement. "Kenneth Walker is a great man. He stayed by Breonna's side. He lost the love of his life and then went to jail after doing everything right. He had no idea who had broken into the home and fired shots. My heart is bleeding for him and his family."
LMPD officers shot and killed Taylor, an emergency room tech and former EMT, during an early morning raid on Taylor's apartment. The shooting of Taylor, a black woman, has drawn national scrutiny and calls for an independent probe.
Walker has told police he thought they were being robbed and fired at officers when they rushed in, hitting one in the leg.
An attempted murder charge against him was dismissed last week.
During the call, Walker repeatedly asked for "Help," while answering questions from a dispatcher.
At one point, the dispatcher asks if Walker would turn Taylor over on her back so he could describe where she had been shot.
The call, which lasts less than three minutes, ended with Walker telling the dispatcher he had to go and would call her back. When the dispatcher called back, no one answered.
Police Chief Steve Conrad last Thursday announced he will retire from LMPD at the end of June after leading the department for more than eight years.
Photos from the scene released to WDRB News by the legal team for Taylor's family show bullet holes scattered throughout the apartment, from the bathroom wall to a set of curtains in the living room, other windows into the residence and sauce pans in the kitchen. Some pierced the walls of a neighboring apartment, as well.
Nothing illegal was found in Taylor's apartment, and the main target of the raid had been taken into custody at his home several miles away before the raid on Taylor's apartment began, according to a lawsuit filed by Taylor's family.
While police have said they knocked on Taylor's door and announced themselves, Walker has said he didn't know it was police bursting into the home when he fired a shot.
In an audio clip released by Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine, Walker said to police, "So there's a loud boom at the door; first thing she said was, 'Who is it?' No response.
"So then I grab my gun, which is legal; like, I'm licensed to carry," he continued. "I've never even fired my gun outside of a range. I'm scared to death. So she says, 'There's another knock at the door.' She's yelling at the top of her lungs, and I am too at this point. 'Who is it?' No answer. No response. No anything.
"So we both are just putting on something to go answer the door and see who's knocking at the door, and it's late at night. So when we come out, when we get out of the bed or whatever, like walking towards the door, the door, like, comes, like, off the hinges, so I just like let off one shot. Like I still can't see who it is or anything. So now the door's like flying open. I let off one shot, then all of sudden there's a whole lot of shots, and we both just dropped to the ground."
But Sgt. John Mattingly, who was shot, said officers repeatedly announced their presence outside the apartment.
"Banged on the door, no response. Banged on it again, no response," he said, according to an audio interview released by Wine. "At that point we started announcing ourselves, 'Police, please come to the door. Police, we have a search warrant.'
"I probably banged on the door six or seven different time periods," he continued. "Not six or seven times, but six or seven different, different times, which seems like an eternity when you're up at a doorway. It probably lasted between 45 seconds and a minute.
"So I hit this corner, and he goes, 'Boom!' And as soon as the shot hit, I could feel the heat in my leg. And so I just returned fire. I got four rounds off. And it was simultaneous. It was like, 'Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom!'"
This story may be updated.
