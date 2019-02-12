ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- Rising water from the Ohio River is forcing Horseshoe Southern Indiana to close temporarily.
In a release, Horseshoe said the hotel and casino will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday. All promotions, events and entertainment are canceled through Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Due to the rising Ohio River, Horseshoe Southern Indiana, including hotel, are temporarily closed. All scheduled promotions, events, & entertainment are cancelled for now. Announcements regarding reopening will be sent ASAP. For updates, follow us on Facebook or call 866-605-9088— Horseshoe Indiana (@HorseshoeSI) February 12, 2019
Staff is monitoring the river forecast. Horseshoe says it will reopen once water levels are back to a safe level.
Updates from Horseshoe will be posted on their Facebook and Twitter or call 866-605-9088.
