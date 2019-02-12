HORSESHOE SOUTHERN INDIANA - COURTESY FACEBOOK.jpg

Horseshoe Southern Indiana (photo courtesy of Facebook)

ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- Rising water from the Ohio River is forcing Horseshoe Southern Indiana to close temporarily.

In a release, Horseshoe said the hotel and casino will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday. All promotions, events and entertainment are canceled through Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

Staff is monitoring the river forecast. Horseshoe says it will reopen once water levels are back to a safe level.

Updates from Horseshoe will be posted on their Facebook and Twitter or call 866-605-9088.

