JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville’s River Ridge Commerce Center has been expanding for years, and now the city’s wastewater system needs to catch up.
The 6,000-acre property is growing too quickly for the current wastewater plant to keep up, so a $36 million expansion is needed.
The wastewater project was submitted as part of a $50 million regional READI grant, but no recipients have been announced yet.
“The capacity would be limited after two or three more years of our present trajectory,” said River Ridge Executive Director Jerry Acy.
Nearly a quarter of the land is in Charlestown, which also aids in some of the water treatment, but would not be asked to contribute towards the $12 million.
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges is on the commerce center’s board.
“River Ridge is greater than any one of our projects and there is still a lot of work that has to be done in River Ridge in order for it to reach what we can truly call success,” said Hodges. “River Ridge understands how important the sewer system is to both Charlestown and Jeffersonville, it's just a matter of what availability for assistance is out there.”
Currently, 11,000 people work on the site and that number is only expected to grow -- and quickly, with hundreds of new jobs expected in 2022.
Jeffersonville’s Mayor Mike Moore declined to comment on the situation, but confirmed more discussion needs to be had before a decision is made.
In the meantime, Acy will continue to look for other ways of funding and a solution to the issue.
“We pride ourselves in being a part and looking at the big picture and working out the challenges we have collectively,” said Acy.
The River Ridge Board will meet on Jan. 18 to discuss the water issue.
