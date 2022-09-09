LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be planned road closures during Jeffersontown's annual Gaslight Festival next week.
The week-long festival starts Sept. 11 and continues through Sept. 18.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, during the Gaslight 5K Run, Watterson Trail by Jeffersontown City Hall will be closed from 6-8:30 p.m., while there will be periodic interruptions at Watterson Trail from Taylorsville Road to Dell Road and the area of Charlane Heights. Traffic on Taylorsville Road won't be impacted during the event.
Due to street closures during the festival, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office and Jeffersontown Motor Vehicles Branch will close early Sept. 15 and Sept. 16.
The Gaslight Festival Parade is planned for Thursday, Sept. 15. Taylorsville Road from Janlyn Road to Merioneth Road will be closed at 5 p.m. to allow for parade units to form in the shopping center. At 5:45 p.m., Taylorsville Road from Janlyn Road to Watterson Trail, Watterson Trail from Taylorsville Road to College Drive, and College Drive from Watterson Trail to Taylorsville Road will be shut down. The roadways are expected to reopen around 9 p.m.
On Friday, Sept. 16, Taylorsville Road from Ruckriegel Parkway to Jefferson Street and Watterson Trail from Old Taylorsville Road to Billtown Road will be closed until around 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.