LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Robbie Valentine, a member of Louisville's 1986 NCAA championship team, was arrested Thursday night on a charge of strangulation.
Valentine got into an argument with his girlfriend when she told him she was moving out, according to a Louisville Metro Police arrest citation.
Valentine slammed her phone down, dumped her purse in the sink, threw her off a bed and began strangling the woman, according to police.
Valentine pleaded not guilty through his attorney, Brian Butler, on Friday. His bond has been set at $2,500.
Butler declined to comment until he has had time to talk more with Valentine and review the facts of the case.
If released on bond, Valentine is to have no contact with the alleged victim.
The charge was initially 2nd-degree strangulation but upgraded to 1st-degree during his arraignment.
Valentine, a consistent presence at UofL games over the years, works for ASM Global, which manages the KFC Yum! Center.
ASM is unable to comment on personal matters, spokeswoman Sandra Moran said in an email Friday.
For more than 35 years, the Robbie Valentine Basketball Summer Camp has been a premiere youth summer camp in Louisville.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.