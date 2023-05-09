LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new technology intended to improve baseball has come to Slugger Field.
Automated balls and strikes were called for the first time at Slugger Field on Tuesday night as the Louisville Bats began a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers.
The Automatic Ball-Strike system was installed by MLB officials. It's a camera system that tracks the baseball leaving the pitcher's hand to the catcher. The umpire is then told through an earpiece whether it was a ball or strike.
Louisville Bats president Greg Galiette said on WDRB Mornings on Tuesday that there will be two different systems going during homestands at Slugger Field.
On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, there will be automated balls and strikes shared into the umpire's earpiece. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, a challenge system is available for teams. Both teams will have three challenges they can appeal for ball and strike calls, but only the pitchers, catchers and hitters can challenge the call.
With 3,786 people in attendance at Slugger Field, fans were able to see the technology in action on Tuesday evening.
Michael Hinkle was attending his first Bats' game of the season. Although he is in support of getting every call right, he said computers can be wrong too.
"I will definitely pay attention to what I see versus what they call and looking forward to how it moves the game, does it really affect the timing of it," Hinkle said.
While the system is new for fans at Slugger Field, Bats' players are already familiar with it. Pitchers and hitters have played with it on roads trips this season. MLB has been testing the technology in games since 2019 in the independent Atlantic League.
MLB officials have said there is no timetable for the ABS system to be used in the big leagues.
The goal of the automated system is to eliminate inconsistent strike zones that vary from umpire to umpire. It has the potential to end arguments about ball and strike calls.
Joe Brown is a Cincinnati Reds and Bats fan who was at the ballpark on Tuesday. While he hasn't made his mind up yet about the automated strike zone, he said pitchers with good control can use it to their advantage.
"I'm going to miss the human element of the game, especially with those umpires in the tense moments," Brown said. "Things get emotional. It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out, especially if it gets to the MLB. But it has been a good game tonight, it has been quick, a pleasure to watch."
The automated system could lead to an update of the official strike zone.
Currently, the official strike zone is defined as "the area over home plate from the midpoint between a batter's shoulders and the top of the uniform pants -- when the batter is in his stance and prepared to swing at a pitched ball -- and a point just below the kneecap. In order to get a strike call, part of the ball must cross over part of home plate while in the aforementioned area," according to MLB.
Umpires also have to gain experience with the ABS system as it will still say "ball" even if a hitter swings at a pitch.
On Tuesday, the Bats rallied in the ninth inning for a walk-off win, defeating Columbus 10-9.
