LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baseball is back at Slugger Field as the Louisville Bats have begun the 2023 season.
The minor league baseball team hosted its home opener at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday night, defeating the Indianapolis Indians 7-2. It's the Bats' first win in a home opener since 2019.
Close
Nick Senzel hits a pitch at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Elizabeth Kizito walks around Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Joey Votto takes a practice swing at Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Ben Lively pitches the ball for the Louisville Bats on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Mayor Craig Greenberg talks to fans at Louisville Bats home opener on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Louisville Bats president Greg Galiette speaks to manager Pat Kelly before the Bats home opener.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Ben Lively throws a pitch for the Louisville Bats.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Nick Senzel hits the ball at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Elizabeth Kizito sells cookies at Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Joey Votto walks toward the Bats dugout on April 4, 2023.
Louisville Bats game planning coach Mike Jacobs gives instruction.
Alejo Lopez runs to first base for the Louisville Bats.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Joey Votto walks toward the dugout after scoring a run for the Louisville Bats on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Ben Lively throws for the Louisville Bats.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Nick Senzel hits a pitch at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Elizabeth Kizito walks around Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Joey Votto takes a practice swing at Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Ben Lively pitches the ball for the Louisville Bats on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Mayor Craig Greenberg talks to fans at Louisville Bats home opener on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Louisville Bats president Greg Galiette speaks to manager Pat Kelly before the Bats home opener.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Ben Lively throws a pitch for the Louisville Bats.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Nick Senzel hits the ball at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Elizabeth Kizito sells cookies at Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Joey Votto walks toward the Bats dugout on April 4, 2023.
Louisville Bats game planning coach Mike Jacobs gives instruction.
Alejo Lopez runs to first base for the Louisville Bats.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Joey Votto walks toward the dugout after scoring a run for the Louisville Bats on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Ben Lively throws for the Louisville Bats.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Images from the Louisville Bats home opener at Slugger Field on April 4, 2023.
Ben Lively pitched five innings, allowing two hits and two runs for his first win of the season. Michael Siani hit a solo home run in a four-run third inning for the Bats, while Matt McLain went 2 for 3 with two doubles and drove in two runs.
Joey Votto, who has spent 16 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, batted third and played first base. Votto, the 2010 National League MVP, is currently on a rehab assignment after a shoulder surgery last August. Votto went 1 for 5 with a run scored and three strikeouts.
Nick Senzel, the Reds' starting center fielder last year, is also on rehab assignment with the Bats. Senzel went 1 for 4 with a run scored and walk.
On Opening Night at Slugger Field, more than 6,900 fans in attendance were offered beer, hot dogs, popcorn, chips and Pepsi products, all priced at $2. The first 5,000 fans in attendance received a free 2023 magnet schedule.
"We haven't been to a Bats game in a while," said Amy Goforth. "We had a free night and we saw that Joey Votto was going to be here and it was beautiful weather, so we were like 'absolutely, let's go.'"
"I think it's great to have spring feel like it's really here and everybody is out and ready to enjoy some baseball, warm weather," Rod Goforth said.
This season, fans at Slugger Field will get a glimpse of an Automated Ball-Strike System, an expansion of "robot umpires." The ABS system utilizes a computer and cameras to call balls and strikes.
Louisville Bats president
Greg Galiette said on WDRB Mornings the team's first home game with the ABS system will be Tuesday, May 9.
"They're going to take the six-game homestand that we're playing, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays straight automated ball-strike, umpires calls everything he has been told in the earpiece," Galiette said. "Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we're going to a challenge system."
Both teams will have three challenges they can appeal for ball and strike calls. Only the pitchers, catchers and hitters can challenge the call.
The Bats home opening series continues on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. On Saturday, the Bats will host "Kids Opening Day" with $1 admission for children at 1:05 p.m.
To purchase single-game tickets,
click here. Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.