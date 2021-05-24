LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky and southern Indiana diners can support a local nonprofit this week.
McDonald's is offering a $5 beverage sleeves to customers with proceeds going to local Ronald McDonald House Charities chapters. The nonprofit provides support for families with ill or injured children with meals, private bedrooms, kitchens and laundry facilities.
"Sleeves For Support" campaign starts May 25 and runs while supplies last, according to a news release. The sleeves are designed to hold a 30-ounce McDonald's cup and are available at any Kentucky or Southern Indiana restaurant.
"The pandemic has added an additional challenge for families who are dealing with a sick child," said Hal Hedley, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana. "We are safely providing assistance to families and appreciate the continued support of McDonald's customers to help us fulfill our mission."
It costs Ronald McDonald House Charities an average of $100 a night to house a family.
