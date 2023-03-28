LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Roosters restaurant on Preston Highway in Louisville is back open after being damaged in a fire earlier this month.
The fire on March 17 damaged parts of the kitchen, walls and the hallway in the restaurant.
There was also some electrical and structural damage.
The restaurant posted on Facebook that it reopened Monday.
The fire at the location on Preston Highway was the second Roosters fire in a two-month stretch. The Clarksville, Indiana, location was nearly burned to the ground during a fire in February.
