LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An African American history museum has a new home in downtown Louisville.
Roots 101 African American Museum opened Saturday at its new location on North First Street near Whiskey Row. Making the move from its old Main Street location, the museum has nearly 11,000 square feet to house art and historical artifacts from Louisville and around the world.
For Julia Lewis, the museum was much needed in Louisville.
"We need a cosmopolitan culture, and that is to not just tolerate differences but to embrace multiculturalism," said Lewis, who is a collector of African art which is now displayed at the museum.
Roots 101 Founder and CEO Lamont Collins called the project a labor of love over the past two years.
"Any major city has a culture part to it," Collins said. "Louisville doesn't, and I always knew that I needed to go to a corner that I can see me and things about me. That is why I did the museum."
The museum's exhibits will rotate every three months.
Lewis has 40 of her 600 African and tribal pieces on display. Each one tells a story of its origin so people can learn more about their own backgrounds.
"This is where I think we can start the conversation, because you're not going to start the conversation with blame and shame," Lewis said. "We need to do it with enlightenment."
Most of the museum is heavy on Louisville influence and African American culture. It features displays honoring Muhammad Ali, music and pop culture from the 1950s and 60s and an exhibit called " Protest to Progress," which showcases images of Breonna Taylor and the protests for racial justice that Taylor's death inspired over the past year.
"Just happened to be a time people are talking about diversity and inclusion," Collins said, "but it should have been talked about all the time."
The name, Roots 101, is something Collins said is based on learning and knowledge; 101 is often the first level of courses students take on their journeys toward higher education.
"America is at its best when we all work together," Collins said. "That's why it's a healing space, because we can discuss those things (and) how we work together."
Located at 124 N. First St., Roots 101 is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $10.
