LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Roots 101 African American Museum found a new home.
The museum recently moved about 1 mile down the road to a new location on North First Street, near Washington Street.
The director said workers are moving all of the exhibits into the new building now.
Roots 101 is looking for volunteers to help with hospitality and the gift shop and also has opportunities for college interns.
The museum was only open by appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials said they hope to reopen for tours at the new location soon.
