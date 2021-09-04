LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An afternoon filled with music, food and history that showcased the community's roots was held at a local museum.
On Saturday, Roots 101 Fest was hosted at the Roots 101 African American Museum in downtown Louisville.
Artists and artisans sold handcrafted goods in Whiskey Alley as live music from performers Classik Levine, DJ Always and the River City Drum Corps played.
"The reason we call it Roots 101 is because in higher education, the first class you take is a 101 and each exhibit in the museum is an educational journey," Lamont Collins, the museum's founder, said. "That's what Roots 101 is about, the experience, in this case the African American experience in this country."
Attendees also had the opportunity to watch movies part of the museum's Throwback Black Cinema Fest.
