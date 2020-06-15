LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $2 million-plus construction project that includes a roundabout will move forward in southern Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to replace the two-way stop intersection at state Route 60 and the Salem Bypass with a single-lane roundabout.
Construction on the project is expected to begin next year and last at least one construction season.
INDOT said it is replacing the intersection “to enhance safety ... by reducing the frequency and severity” of crashes.
The proposal got pushback from some residents in a public meeting in January. The agency has responded to questions on its website.
