LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A summer reading adventure is being celebrated with superheroes and princesses.
Children at the Newburg Boys and Girls Club were celebrated for their reading accomplishments on Thursday during a "royal ball."
At the Newburg location, 93% of the kids have increased their reading levels, many of them by a full grade.
"It means everything, Marvia Presley, the unit director of Newburg Boys and Girls Club said.
"I'm almost in tears because so many of our kids have just improved ... they hated reading, some of them, and through the magical reading program here at the Boys and Girls Club they have grown leaps and bounds and I'm overwhelmed with joy."
The children had the opportunity to interact with their favorite princesses and superheroes while being awarded for meeting their goals.
