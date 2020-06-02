JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide congressional races and ballot measures including schools and property taxes.
In Indiana's Ninth District, which includes Harrison, Floyd, Clark, Scott, Washington, Jackson, Orange and Crawford counties, Andy Ruff defeated Mark Powell, Liam Dorris, Brandon Hood and James O'Gabhann to take the Democratic nomination.
Ruff will take on incumbent Republican Trey Hollingsworth.
Vice President Mike Pence's brother and incumbent Congressman Greg Pence won the Republican primary for Indiana's 6th Congressional District against Mike Campbell. The Sixth District makes up parts of Scott, Jefferson and Jennings counties.
Democrat Jeannine Lake, who beat out Barry Welsh and George Holland, will be facing Pence this fall.
See all the statewide results here.
