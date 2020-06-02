LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clark County residents on Tuesday voted to split the 4,700-student West Clark Community Schools Corporation into two systems.
Nearly 75% of voters in Tuesday's primary election approved the split, according to the clerk's office. Just more than 4,900 people cast their ballots in favor, with 1,666 opposed.
The divorce ended years of acrimony among residents in rural and suburban areas of the Clark County district that was created during school consolidations of the 1960s.
The disagreements came to a head in 2018 when voters from townships including the towns of Henryville and Borden voted down a referendum for $95 million in upgrades to the Silver Creek schools in Sellersburg.
The split will create a Borden-Henryville district with about 1,800 students and a Silver Creek district with some 2,900 students.
The local school board voted unanimously to approve the split, and a state board supported it with near unanimous support.
Supporters have said they hope that local control will mean better oversight and management of resources.
