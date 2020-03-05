ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just minutes apart, two dually trucks pulled into Skaggs RV Outlet, loaded up brand new campers and got away scot- free over the weekend.
Police said it happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday and that the thieves got away with two 2020 Keystone Hideout campers.
It's the second time in less than a year it has happened to the dealership. The owner believes the same group of people stole a camper from him lat May.
"It's very frustrating," owner NeVelle Skaggs said. "You feel violated, for one."
It was all caught on video, thanks to the surveillance cameras at the dealership. Video shows a Ford pickup truck pull in first, and it's followed by a Dodge pickup truck about 15 minutes later.
Police and Skaggs believe this is connected to many other RV thefts around the region.
"We've had reports in other areas of similar vehicle descriptions," Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman John Thomas said. "So, this may be part of a larger ring."
Over the past few weeks, RV thefts have been reported in Paducah, Bowling Green, Knoxville, Tennessee and most recently, Morgantown.
In all instances where surveillance video was available, the trucks appear to be the same.
"They know how to blend in, and they know what they're doing," Skaggs said. "This is their occupation."
Police have some leads pointing in the direction of the thieves, but catching them may be easier. These criminals are experienced, according to investigators.
"These guys were clearly very professional," Thomas said. "They knew what they were doing. They moved in very quickly and moved out. This does not appear to be their first type of crime."
The Elizabethtown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them.
