LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sacred Heart Model School's new science lab for middle school students is among the best equipped in the state.
The school's new lab is similar to labs found in high schools and universities. It's outfitted with five student lab tables and one teacher demonstration table, each with water and gas sources and electrical outlets.
It's complete with safety features including an eyewash station, safety shower and a sanitation closet for lab goggles. There's also built-in storage areas for equipment, tools and materials with locking drawers for chemical storage.
A science teacher said the new lab has helped her up her game for chemistry and physics classes.
Eighth-grader Truman Needham said the new lab rivals labs at other schools.
"For all eight years that I've been here, I've never been able to be in a science room as well and as advanced as this one," Needham said. "High schools like St. X and Trinity, they're the ones that have these types of classrooms."
An anonymous donor provided the funding for the lab.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.