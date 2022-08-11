LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Salem, Indiana, and dedicated in honor of a little boy found dead inside a suitcase.
The boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found in Washington County back in April. The community named the boy Angel, but it's still unknown who he is.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow parents to surrender their infants legally, safely and anonymously. The boxes are located inside buildings such as fire departments or hospitals. When the box is opened and a baby is placed inside, a silent alarm notifies first responders.
The Washington County Ambulance Service Baby Box is located at 1013 Webb street in Salem. It's in the front of the building and available at all hours.
The officer who handled the little boy's case was presented with a proclamation from Gov. Eric Holcomb at the dedication. He was also given a flag from the statehouse.
"Life is precious. Life is valuable. We can not take life for granted. Our community is demonstrating here today once again that we understand these values," said Sgt. Matt Hein, with the Washington County Sheriff's Department.
The installation in Washington County marks the 88th Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana.
Founder Monica Kelsey said the baby boxes have helped 122 women surrender children by handoffs, while 21 babies have been placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box.
Click here for a list of drop-off locations. The National Safe Haven Crisis line is 1-866-99BABY1. The business office can be reached at 1-888-742-2133.
