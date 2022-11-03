LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is getting ready to launch its red kettle campaign -- and they're asking for your help.
Beginning Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, and running through Christmas Eve, volunteers will be ringing bells at several locations in an effort to raise $240,000 for people in need.
The money is used to buy clothes, toys and food for families in need during Christmas, and also provides rent, energy, food assistance and emergency disaster relief.
The Salvation Army is looking for help collecting this holiday season.
Anyone interesting in volunteering can register online by clicking here, or by calling (812) 944-1018.
