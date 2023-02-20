LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Slugger is now an official part of the Savannah Bananas' shenanigans.
The Bananas — an exhibition team out of Savannah, Georgia, — is known for crazy moves on the baseball diamond: flips, random dancing and costumes all in the middle of games.
On Monday, the Bananas showed off the Louisville Slugger bats the players are taking on the road for their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour.
The team isn't coming to Louisville but will play in games close by in Nashville and Indianapolis.
Louisville Slugger is part of the Wilson family of brands, which is now the Bananas' exclusive equipment provider.
