LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization said it's dealing with the same winter weather problems it suffered last year, and now, organizers are having to start the rebuilding process again.
Two weeks ago, the Savannah Smiles Foundation packed a room helping children in need during the holiday season. But by Thursday morning, that same room had a large hole in the ceiling, and the foundation was the one in need.
"It's just hard to believe that we are going through this," said Jennifer Arnold-Brazell, president of the foundation.
Not only is the foundation going through it, it's going through it again.
"It happened to us last year," Arnold-Brazell said.
A water pipe burst and collapsed, damaging one side of the ceiling.
"Now the other side of the building that we didn’t have to repair last year has now burst and collapsed," Arnold-Brazell said.
Arnold-Brazell said Thursday morning she received a phone call that the ceiling of the foundation collapsed and all the organization's belongings were damaged.
"I feel like every time we start to move forward, something happens, and it just pushes us right back," she said.
There's a new task at hand to restore the broken pieces.
"We barely make ends meet," she said. "To know that now we have to rebuild and repair and start over — you know, it's hard."
Arnold-Brazell said she started the Savannah Smiles Foundation in 2020 after her daughter died from mental illness and addiction. Today, the organization serves as a resource for her grandchildren and other youth impacted by similar family addictions.
"This is their safe place," she said. "They know that they can come here, and we are going to provide whatever they need. If they need clothes or food, whatever that family needs, we make it happen."
Now the foundation said it's in need and it's asking for the public's help.
"There is a millionaire out there somewhere I'm sure," Arnold-Brazell said. "We can always use manpower — anybody that has a trade that would want to come to help us with the repairs."
Organizers with the Savannah Smiles Foundation said it will continue to serve children throughout the winter months.
