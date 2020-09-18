LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 22 years in the anchor chair at WDRB News, we reluctantly say goodbye to Elizabeth Woolsey -- but not without a look back at her impressive career.

Tenacious, talented, warm and relatable -- Elizabeth joined WDRB on Sept. 8, 1998, bringing heart and humor to host FOX in the Morning, starting the community's day in the best way.

She launched the station's first morning show alongside Stew Olesen, with memorable segments like Hot Tub Tuesday, and a cheeky newspaper segment called "Check It Out."

The city of Louisville took notice of the up and coming Woolsey, with then-Mayor Jerry Abramson, welcoming her to the community and making a special proclamation marking October 5 as FOX in the Morning Day.

It was the first of many accolades she would receive.

We did the math, and in her 22-year career at WDRB, Elizabeth has logged about 10,000 hours on the air. Along the way she has loaned her voice to provide a soundtrack for some of Louisville's biggest events. She saw her first Thunder Over Louisville during news coverage in 1999, and was blown away. She soon decided that Louisville would become her permanent home.

In 2001 she moved from morning host to evening anchor, and by then had become a familiar and welcoming face, bringing presence and poise into the homes of our viewers, during times of controversy and chaos.

As a trusted journalist, Elizabeth covered stories important to the community, and scored interviews with people like Denny Crum and Jennifer Lawrence.

She told stories with heart, including a compelling interview with the widow of Jason Ellis, a Bardstown Police officer who was gunned down in an ambush on May 25, 2013. The case remains unsolved to this day.

So it's no surprise that over the years her work has earned awards.

In 2013 the Society of Professional journalists honored Elizabeth for spot news coverage on the day of the David Camm verdict. In 2016, the Associated Press named her the best news anchor in Kentucky.

A couple years later Hollywood wanted to tap into her talent, and used her voice in the film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," which won an Academy Award.

And in 2019, the News at 4 with Elizabeth as anchor won an Emmy for evening newscast.

Elizabeth, we salute you now as you dedicate your all to your family. For 22 years you have stood as a pillar both in the community and at WDRB. We wish you the best as you devote more time to your family.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.