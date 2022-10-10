AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army is once again taking applications for its southern Indiana Angel Tree program.
The Angel Tree program provides clothing, toys and food for eligible children up to age 16. In Scott County alone last year, nearly 350 kids were part of the program.
Applications are open for families in Floyd, Clark, Crawford, Scott, Harrison and Washington counties.
"We always get every child taken care of," said Capt. Catherine Fitzgerald with The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana. "We never have to turn a child down once we've accepted them. We've committed to helping their family at Christmas. We never turn anybody down."
An Angel Tree program has been going on for years in Scott County, but recent Christmas seasons have seen a strain, particularly in finding a place to work out of.
This year, that concern has been lifted as the Salvation Army has teamed up with Austin Community Church as a location for in-person registration and pick-up location for donated gifts.
"We're really excited about partnering with Austin Community Church," Fitzgerald said.
Jeffery Newton, assistant pastor at the church, said he was thrilled when The Salvation Army asked to use the space.
"We were so excited when they came to talk to us about it, because our community has been through so much," Newton said. "We just want to bring back a little bit of hope to the community, because there's so many children out there and so many people that are homeless and struggle day by day. And we just want to bring a little bit of hope back to them."
Applications for southern Indiana counties could remain open through Oct. 31 but will close earlier if spots fill up.
To apply online, click here, or request an appointment by calling The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana at 812-944-1018. To find in-depth information about county-by-county in-person registration appointments, click here.
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana's Angel Tree program is separate from The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in Louisville. A spokesperson said the Louisville program has already ended accepting applications for the year, and expects around 10,000 angels.
To donate to an angel in Louisville, click here. However, donations will not be taken until November.
To donate to an angel in southern Indiana, click here. Again, donations will not be accepted until early November.
