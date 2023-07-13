LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Navy sailor who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor will be buried in Kentucky next weekend.
Seaman 1st Class Elmer Patterson's burial will take place at the Shilo Cemetery in Railton, Kentucky, which isn't far from Bowling Green.
The ceremony is at 3:30 p.m. July 22. Patterson was from Kentucky and onboard the USS Oklahoma during the bombing.
His unidentified remains were buried in Honolulu until officials reexamined the remains in 2015 and identified him through dental and DNA analysis.
Patterson's family currently resides in Brandenburg.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.