LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Highland Middle School saw increased security Tuesday in response to a threatening social media post, Jefferson County Public Schools said.
Principal Chris Burba said in a letter to families provided by JCPS that school officials were alerted Monday to a social media post “using racist language and including and possible threat against our Highland community.”
District security and a K-9 unit searched the school Tuesday morning and found no weapons, Burba said.
“We take seriously any potential threat to the safety and security of our students, staff or school,” Burba said in the letter.
“Please remind your student that threats to schools, staff or other students are serious, and should be reported to school officials or security immediately so they can be assessed. Perpetrating a threat, even as a hoax or joke, is extremely serious and can result in criminal charges.”
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.