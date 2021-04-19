LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search continued Monday for two missing boaters whose boat crashed into a barge on the Ohio River Saturday night.
The majority of the search is launching from the Greenwood Boat Dock, and police and fire crews put several boats into the river Monday morning.
Pleasure Ridge Park Fire and Rescue says the boat with seven people on it crashed into a barge Saturday at about 10 p.m. Four people were rescued, and are in the hospital. One person died. A man and a woman are still missing.
Dive teams and boat crews searched all day Sunday, and say they're now searching a 60-mile stretch of the river. The park at the boat ramp has been filled the past two days with friends, family and people who visit the park daily.
Jerry Blevins lives near the boat ramp. He says he didn't know the boaters, but knows how dangerous the river can be.
"I'm sure they were just out there having a good time like everybody's done," Blevins said. "I've done it. You all probably have done it too at some point in your life, you know?"
"That 'ole river is dangerous," he added. "Anyone that's been around it -- you can get drowned real quick. I've come close a couple times myself."
A witness said the group was watching fireworks from Thunder Over Louisville.
It's unclear if any of the people in the boat were wearing life jackets.
Crews will continue working throughout the day to find the two missing people. At this point, officials have not released the names or ages of anyone involved.
This story may be updated.
